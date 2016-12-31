Back to Main page
LPR people's militia repels over 50 provocations by Ukraianian forces in 2016

World
December 31, 2016, 3:31 UTC+3 LUGANSK
Ukrainian forces regularly attempted to break through to the positions of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics (DPR and LPR)
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. The self-defense forces of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic repelled over 50 provocations staged by Ukrainian forces near the contact line in 2016, Oleg Anaschenko, spokesman for LPR people's militia, said.

"Over the last year, we repelled over 50 provocations staged by Ukrainian forces along the contact line as they tried to break through to our positions. The biggest number of such provocations was registered in the fourth quarter of 2016 after statemements by Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and State Security Service secretary Alexander Turchynov on the necessity of resolving the conflict by a forceful seizure of Donbass," Lugansk Inform Center quoted Anaschenko as saying.

However, despite receiving weapons and other material means from several foreign countries, the efforts of Ukrainian forces yielded no results, he added. Marochko expressed hope that in 2017 the Ukrainian government "will make the only right decision and embark on a path of peaceful settlement."

Ukrainian forces regularly attempted to break through to the positions of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics (DPR and LPR). On December 18, Ukrainian forces attempted to break through to the settlement of Kalinovka (near Debaltsevo) from the village of Luganskoye. Fifty Ukrainian servicemen were killed and around 100 injured then. Six LPR militiamen were killed in the attack, seven injured, and two others went missing.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
