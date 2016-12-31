Ukrainian forces lose 15 UAVs in 2016 ― LPR people's militia

LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost over 15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the zone of military operation in Donbass from January to December 2016, Oleg Anaschenko, head of the people's militia department of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), told a briefing at Lugansk Inform Center.

"Artillery and mortar fire was adjusted with help of unmanned aerial vehicles," and Ukrainian forces lost over 15 of them in 2016, Anaschenko said.

Andrey Marochko, official spokesman for LPR people's militia, said earlier that Kiev forces stepped up reconnaissance efforts along the contact line with the use of UAVs in violation of the Minsk Agreements.

On December 21, participants in the Contact Group meeting on settlement in Donbass noted the importance of establishing "a comprehensive and stable ceasefire regime" in the region starting from December 24. This is the tenth attempt to agree on observing the ceasefire in east Ukraine since the autumn of 2014.