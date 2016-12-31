12 shellings by armed groups registered in Syria in past day ― Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Twelve shellings by armed groups were registered in Syria over the last 24 hours in the provinces of Damascus, Aleppo and Hama, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in the news daily bulletin published on the Russian Defense Ministry's official website on Friday.

"Twelve shellings by armed groups were registered in the past day in the provinces of Damascus (6), Aleppo (5) and Hama (1)," the Russian center said.

The settlements of Jaubar (twice), Kepta, Haush Nasri and the city of Damascus came under fire from multiple rocket launcher systems in the province of Damascus. In the province of Aleppo, groups from the Jebhat Fath al-Sham terrorist organization (Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) opened fire from multiple rocket launcher systems, mortars and firearms at the settlement of Shurfa, Aleppo’s neighborhoods of Ashrafiya, Dahiya al-Asad, Jamariya Harb al-Zahra, Jamaiya Fath. Terrorists also shelled the city of Hama in the Hama province.

"Russian Aerospace Defense Forces and Syrian Air Force did not deliver airstrikes at opposition armed groups that declared cessation of hostilities and informed the Russian or US reconciliation centers about their locations," the bulletin said.

Reconciliation of warring parties

Two settlements joined the ceasefire regime in the province of Latakia over the last 24 hours. "The number of settlements that joined the reconciliation process increased to 1,079," the bulletin said. "Over the last 24 hours, no illegal armed groups signed an agreement on joining the ceasefire regime," it added.

Talks on joining the ceasefire regime continued with field commanders of armed groups in the settlements of Muaddamiyet al-Shih in the province of Damascus and with units of armed opposition in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Quneitra.

Humanitarian aid

Three humanitarian events were held in the past day, in which civilians received humanitarian aid: around 500 kilograms in the temporary accommodation center in Aleppo’s neighborhood of Al-Aziziya; around 700 kilograms in a school of Aleppo’s Mahmoud Huri neighborhood; around one tonnes in a school of Aleppo’s Al-Khamdaniya neighborhoods and ‘3000’ quarters.

Outlets for distributing hot meals and necessities continue to operate for civilians.