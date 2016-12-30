Back to Main page
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry: World community should speak same language to defeat terrorism

World
December 30, 2016, 21:13 UTC+3 CAIRO
According to the diplomat, it is necessary "to take joint action, exchange information, block terrorist funding and destroy extremist ideas at the stage of their emergence"
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, December 30. /TASS/. The international community needs to speak the same language to do away with terrorism, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Abu Zeid, told TASS.

"I would like to wish the international community to finally start speaking the same language in the coming year, primarily in countering terrorism," he stressed. "We wish the noose tightened around the extremists’ necks, and all that requires concerted international effort, as no single country can withstand and defeat terrorism on its own."

According to the diplomat, it is necessary "to take joint action, exchange information, block terrorist funding and destroy extremist ideas at the stage of their emergence. It is necessary to make sure that no one provides safe havens and the possibility of free movement to terrorists."

He added that "the phenomenon of terrorism should be wiped off the face of the earth, as no political, economic or religious grounds can justify terrorist attacks." "When the international community reaches an agreement on this, and we do hope this will happen in the coming year, we will be able to talk not just about the fight against this plague, but about the victory over it," he noted.

