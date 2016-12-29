Back to Main page
Mine lands inside Russian embassy compound in Damascus

World
December 29, 20:36 UTC+3
According to the Foreign Ministry, the attack did not cause any casualties
1 pages in this article
©  AP Photo

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. On Thursday afternoon, a mine landed inside the Russian embassy compound in Damascus, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. According to her, the attack did not cause any casualties.

Read also
Russia's embassy in Damascus comes under terrorist shelling twice over day

"On the afternoon of December 29, a mine fired from the area controlled by militants landed inside the Russian embassy compound near the entrance to the consular department," the spokeswoman said. "The explosion caused minor material damage but no casualties."

"Another attack on the Russian embassy is unacceptable and should be strongly condemned," Zakharova stressed. "The extremists' attempts to disrupt efforts aimed at ensuring the ceasefire in Syria, should be suppressed."

