Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukaine expands sanctions against Russian individuals and corporations

World
December 29, 20:11 UTC+3 KIEV
1 pages in this article

Read also
European Council’s decision to extend anti-Russia sanctions comes into force

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has expanded sanctions against Russian individuals and corporations, its press service said on Thursday after a session of the Council.

"In the wake of the continuing hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine the National Security and Defense Council has introduced new sanctions against the individuals and corporations from the aggressor state," it said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Ukraine crisis Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense contractors deliver over 100 warplanes to Russian troops in 2016
2
Defense Ministry: Terror attack version in Tu-154 crash probe not ruled out
3
Moscow urges US to stop weaving 'narrow partisan interests' into Middle East agenda
4
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
5
Assad believes agreements on Syria lay grounds for stabilization 'for first time ever'
6
Assad says he is ready to abide by ceasefire agreements during conversation with Putin
7
Putin says ceasefire achieved in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама