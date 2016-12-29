Ukaine expands sanctions against Russian individuals and corporations

Expert says both diplomatic and military victories play key role in settling Syrian crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 21:24
KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has expanded sanctions against Russian individuals and corporations, its press service said on Thursday after a session of the Council.
"In the wake of the continuing hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine the National Security and Defense Council has introduced new sanctions against the individuals and corporations from the aggressor state," it said.