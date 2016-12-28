Ukrainian president intends to visit US and meet with Trump

Ukrainian president intends to visit US and meet with TrumpWorld December 28, 17:53
Experts on what's in store for Russia's economy in 2017Business & Economy December 28, 17:44
Putin says no one can create unsolvable problems for RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 16:45
Russia has no new recordings from Polish presidential plane’s cockpit, embassy saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 16:24
Farewells: A tribute to the ones we lost in 2016Society & Culture December 28, 16:07
Russian experts start inspections in Cairo international airport — sourceBusiness & Economy December 28, 16:05
Russian diplomat describes Kissinger as 'foreign policy guru'Russian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 15:57
Central Bank сhief assures Russian banking system can resist cyber threatsBusiness & Economy December 28, 15:21
De Mistura endorses outcome of Moscow trilateral talks on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 14:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, December 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko’s office has confirmed that preparations are in full swing for his visit to the United States and his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump next February.
"We are getting ready for Pyotr Poroshenko’s visit to the US in February 2017," Ukrainian Presidential Deputy Chief of Staff, Konstantin Yeliseyev, said in an interview with the Obozrevatel publication, noting an exact date would be specified after Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017.
Ukraine’s leadership is rather concerned over a dim future in relations with the US. Kiev is alarmed that Trump would prefer to mend ties with Russia but not with Ukraine. During his presidential race, Trump said, "And as far as the Ukraine is concerned, it’s a mess."