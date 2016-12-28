Back to Main page
Ukrainian president intends to visit US and meet with Trump

World
December 28, 17:53 UTC+3 KIEV
During his presidential race Trump said, "And as far as Ukraine is concerned, it’s a mess"
Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko

© Mikhail Palinchak/Press Office of the President of Ukraine/TASS

KIEV, December 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko’s office has confirmed that preparations are in full swing for his visit to the United States and his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump next February.

"We are getting ready for Pyotr Poroshenko’s visit to the US in February 2017," Ukrainian Presidential Deputy Chief of Staff, Konstantin Yeliseyev, said in an interview with the Obozrevatel publication, noting an exact date would be specified after Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017.

Ukraine’s leadership is rather concerned over a dim future in relations with the US. Kiev is alarmed that Trump would prefer to mend ties with Russia but not with Ukraine. During his presidential race, Trump said, "And as far as the Ukraine is concerned, it’s a mess."

Persons
Donald Trump Pyotr Poroshenko
