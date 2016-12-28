Back to Main page
Two more bodies found at Tu-154 plane crash site in Black Sea

World
December 28, 9:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW
So far, 15 bodies have been discovered
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Divers have found and pulled from the water two more bodies of the victims killed in the Tu-154 plane crash in the Black Sea, the search operation headquarters told TASS on Wednesday.

"Two more bodies have been found and recovered. So far, 15 bodies have been discovered, 13 of them have been taken to Moscow," the source said.

Besides, numerous fragments of the bodies have been found at the crash site.

