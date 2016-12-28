13 bodies found during Tu-154 search — source

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. A total of 13 bodies and numerous human remains have been found during the search operation after the Tu-154 plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi, a source in the operation headquarters told TASS.

"A total of 13 bodies have been found, and one person has been identified. Many body parts have been discovered at the scene," the source said.

On Tuesday, the divers pulled another body and 38 body parts from the water.

Search teams have found more than 1,500 pieces of the Tu-154 plane wreckage at the crash site in the Black Sea, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"A total of 1,547 fragments and debris of the plane have been found during the overall search operation, and nearly one third - 567 - have been taken to the surface," the source said.

"The main efforts of the divers now focus on searching the tail section and tail assembly of the plane where the flight data recorders are located. They have not been pulled from the water so far," the source said.

The cockpit voice recorder was earlier discovered and taken to Moscow.