UN calls to preserve evidence of military crimes in eastern Aleppo

World
December 28, 9:52 UTC+3 UN
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman told reporters on Monday that mass graves of civilians who had been tortured and massacred by gunmen had been found in Aleppo
1 pages in this article

UN, December 28. /TASS/. UN hopes that evidence of military crimes in eastern Aleppo will be preserved until its monitors gain access to mass graves in the city, a spokesman for the UN Secretary General told TASS.

Read also
Russia expects unbiased assessment of crimes in Aleppo from international community

"My understanding is that we do not yet have access to the area in East Aleppo, but that if there is evidence of a war crime we would expect it to be appropriately preserved," Stephane Dujarric said.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters on Monday that mass graves of civilians who had been tortured and massacred by gunmen had been found in Aleppo after the city was recaptured from militants.

The Syrian army launched an offensive to regain control of the eastern part of Aleppo in November. By mid-December, the government forces took almost full control of the city.

