Montenegro places 2 Russians, 3 Serbs on international wanted list

BELGRADE, December 27. /TASS/. The Special Public Prosecutor’s Office of Montenegro has placed two Russians and three Serbs on an international wanted list on suspicion of "setting up a criminal organizations and engagement in terrorism", the press service of the Office said on Tuesday.

"The Office of Special Public Prosecutor informs the public quarters hereby that is has issued warrants to arrest two citizens of Russia and three citizens of Serbia in connection with the setting-up of a criminal organization and terrorism," the press release said. All the information on the wanted persons is uploaded in the Interpol database.

Montenegrin mass media said earlier the Russians identified as ‘Eduard Shirokov’ and ‘Vladimir Popov’ had been put on Interpol’s wanted list on charges of involvement in a state coup attempt that allegedly took place in Montenegro on September 16 when the country held a parliamentary election.

On November 6, Montenegro’s Special Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic came up with a claim a group of Serbs, Montenegrins and Russians tried to organize a terrorist act on October 16.

Specifically, he said the organizers of the group who were nationalists from Russia believed the authorities in Montenegro with Prime Milo Djukanovic at the head could not be removed by way of election and could only be overthrown by force.

Along with it, Katnic admitted the Montenegrin authorities admitted they did not have whatever evidence Russia as a state was involved in the whole situation.