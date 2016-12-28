Montenegro places 2 Russians, 3 Serbs on international wanted list

No reconciliation agreements signed with Syrian settlements over past dayWorld December 28, 0:36
26 ceasefire violations reported in Syria in past day - Russian reconciliation centerWorld December 28, 0:34
ROC needs best sport law experts to contest claims against Russian sportSport December 27, 23:15
Reconciliation Center in Syria to continue cause of Russia’s late Doctor LizaWorld December 27, 23:08
Analysis of Tu-154 black box to narrow range of possible crash causes — defense ministryWorld December 27, 22:56
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SCRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 21:26
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and securityWorld December 27, 21:10
Russian skiers Legkov, Belov to appeal suspensions before FIS Tour de Ski tournamentSport December 27, 20:26
Foreign Ministry: US had to admit failure of attempts to isolate RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 19:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BELGRADE, December 27. /TASS/. The Special Public Prosecutor’s Office of Montenegro has placed two Russians and three Serbs on an international wanted list on suspicion of "setting up a criminal organizations and engagement in terrorism", the press service of the Office said on Tuesday.
"The Office of Special Public Prosecutor informs the public quarters hereby that is has issued warrants to arrest two citizens of Russia and three citizens of Serbia in connection with the setting-up of a criminal organization and terrorism," the press release said. All the information on the wanted persons is uploaded in the Interpol database.
Montenegrin mass media said earlier the Russians identified as ‘Eduard Shirokov’ and ‘Vladimir Popov’ had been put on Interpol’s wanted list on charges of involvement in a state coup attempt that allegedly took place in Montenegro on September 16 when the country held a parliamentary election.
On November 6, Montenegro’s Special Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic came up with a claim a group of Serbs, Montenegrins and Russians tried to organize a terrorist act on October 16.
Specifically, he said the organizers of the group who were nationalists from Russia believed the authorities in Montenegro with Prime Milo Djukanovic at the head could not be removed by way of election and could only be overthrown by force.
Along with it, Katnic admitted the Montenegrin authorities admitted they did not have whatever evidence Russia as a state was involved in the whole situation.