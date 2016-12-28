26 ceasefire violations reported in Syria in past day - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. A total of 26 ceasefire violations by illegal armed groups were reported during the day in Syria, including 16 in the province of Damascus, seven - in the province of Aleppo, two - in the province of Hama, and one - in the province of Hama, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Tuesday.

"In the province of Damascus, armed groups of the Jaysh al-Islam organization which affiliates itself with the opposition shelled from mortars and firearms the settlements of Jobar, Maydaa, Kafer Batna, Buzayna, Barza, the city of Damascus, the Al Abasyyin stadium, farms and a motor road in the settlement of Harasta, a motorway section near the settlement of Douma," the center said. "Apart from that, shelling was conducted at the settlements of Hawsh harabu, Arbil, Hawsh Nasri (Twice) and a sports ground in the settlement of Jobar, also in the province of Damascus."

"Ahrar al-Sham armed groups shelled from mortars and firearms Aleppo’s district of Ashrafiya and the settlement of Jamariya Habr al-Zahra, and the settlement of Ikko in the province of Latakia," the center said.

Groups of the terrorist organization Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) shelled from mortars and firearms Aleppo’s districts of Ashrafiya, 3000, 1070 and Dahia al-Assad, and an area around height 452. In the province of Hama, terrorists shelled the settlements of Kornaz and Suran, as follows from the bulletin.

"No air strikes were delivered by the Russian air group and the Syrian air force at armed opposition group which have declared cessation of hostilities and informed the Russian or U.S. reconciliation centers about their locations," the center reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.