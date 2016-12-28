No reconciliation agreements signed with Syrian settlements over past day

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. No new reconciliation agreements were signed with representatives of Syrian settlement in the past day, with their number standing at 1,077, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian defense ministry’s official website on Tuesday.

"Talks on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities were continued with field commanders of armed groups in the settlement of Muaddamiyet al-Shihin the province of Damascus and commanders of armed opposition groups in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and al-Quneitra. The number illegal armed groups that declared their commitment to the ceasefire terms remains unchanged - 94," the center said.

Apart from that, according to the Russian center, efforts were continued to alleviate humanitarian situation in Syria. During the day, three humanitarian operations were conducted. Thus, about three tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were distributed among civilians at a center for temporarily displaced people in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood; three tonnes of cargoes were delivered to a temporary allocation center in the Al-Aziziya districts; and anout 200 kilograms of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to the settlement of al-Haffa in the province of Latakia.

Hot meals and living essentials distribution outlets are open for civilians leaving Aleppo’s neighborhoods controlled by illegal armed groups, as follows from the bulletin.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.