Reconciliation Center in Syria to continue cause of Russia’s late Doctor Liza

LATAKIA, Syria, December 27. /TASS) Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria will continue the cause of the late doctor Yelizaveta Glinka, the leader of numerous charity and facilitation projects for children, and will deliver the medical equipment and medicines for the Syrian children diagnosed with cancer, Col Mikhail Sokolov, a spokesman for the center said on Tuesday.

"We’ve decided to carry on her cause," he said. "After examining the needs for medicines, we’ll certainly do a subsequent delivery of equipment and drugs for the children who suffer from oncological diseases."

The Russian Center for Reconciliation on Tuesday brought a consignment of aid to a hospital in the town of Tishreen, where Doctor Liza - the way Yelizaveta Glinka was known across Russia - planned to bring broad-spectrum antibiotics, other antibacterial medicines and bandages.

The total weight of the consignment was 300 kg.

The staff of the hospital paid tribute the memory of Doctor Liza, who was one of the 92 people perished in Sunday’s crash of a Tupolev-154 jet off the Black Sea coast.

The Tupolev-154 belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry collapsed into seawater in the early hours of Sunday minutes after takeoff from Sochi/Adler airport. It had a five-strong crew and 87 passengers aboard, all of them going to the Russian airbase at Hmeymim in Syria to congratulate the Russian Aerospace Force servicemen deployed there on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas.

Apart from Doctor Liza, the list of passengers included newsmen from three Russian television channels, musicians of the world-famous Alexandrov (Red Army) Choir, and several officials of the Defense Ministry.