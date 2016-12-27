Back to Main page
Russia, EU diplomats discuss humanitarian situation in Syria

World
December 27, 18:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The meeting was initiated by the European Union’s Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Issues of Syrian settlement were in focus of talks between Russian president’s envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the European Union’s Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed a range of issues of the Syrian settlement, including humanitarian aspects of the situation in Syria, and the situation in Libya and in the Palestinian-Israeli relations," the ministry said.

The meeting was initiated by Usackas.

