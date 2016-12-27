DPR to release 2 Ukrainian female prisoners as gesture of good will on December 27

DONETSK, December 26. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will release two Ukrainian prisoners on December 27 as a gesture of good will, the DPR state security ministry said on Monday.

"Two Ukrainian prisoners will be released at 9am Moscow time," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the ministry as saying.

Earlier on Monday, heads of the self-proclaimed republics in Doneks and Lugansk, Alexander Zakharchenko and Igor Plotnitsky, announced a decision to hand over to the Ukrainian side two female prisoners though Ukrainian lawmaker Nadezhda Savchenko.

Prisoner exchanges in the all-for-all format is one of the key provisions of the Package of Measures on the implementation of the Minsk agreements that was signed in the Belarusian capital Minsk on February 12 after marathon talks between the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine.

Apart from that, the 13-point Package of Measures on implementation of the September 2014 Minsk agreements, known as Minsk-2, in particular included an agreement on cessation of fire from February 15, withdrawal of heavy armaments, as well as measures on long-term political settlement of the situation in Ukraine, including establishment of working subgroups as priority tasks.