Foreign Ministry says Russia, Syria stand for further anti-terrorism efforts

World
December 26, 21:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The sides also stand for reinvigoration of efforts towards political settlement of the Syrian crisis
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia and Syria stand for further efforts against terrorism and for reinvigoration of efforts towards political settlement of the Syrian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday after a meeting between Russia president’s envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Russian Riyad Haddad.

"The sides exchanged views on the development of the situation in and around Syria with a focus on the necessity of further uncompromised struggle against terrorism with parallel invigoration of efforts towards political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.

The meeting was initiated by the Syrian side.

Topics
Syrian conflict
