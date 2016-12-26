Back to Main page
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss ceasefire extension across Syria

World
December 26, 18:03 UTC+3
The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SANA

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey, discussed issues of extending the ceasefire regime across entire Syria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

Read also
Lavrov says Russia-Iran-Turkey format most effective for settling Syrian crisis

"The sides continues to exchange views on the situation in Syria with a focus on the tasks of extending the ceasefire regime across entire Syria and concurrent building up efforts against terrorist groups in line with the principles of the joint statement of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers," the ministry said.

"Cavusoglu offered Lavrov his condolences over the Russian plane crash near the Black Sea city of Sochi," the ministry said.

The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran, Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mohammad Javad Zarif, held talks on Syria on December 20 in Moscow. In a joint statement, they stressed the necessity to extend the ceasefire regime across the entire Syrian territory.

