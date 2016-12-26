Two more bodies of victims recovered at Tu-154 crash site — source

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Two more bodies of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane crash victims have been recovered at the crash site in the Black Sea, security sources told TASS.

"On Monday, two more bodies and some fragments of bodies have been recovered. A total of 13 bodies have been recovered so far during the search operation," the sources elaborated.

On Monday morning, the first plane carrying the plane crash victims’ bodies arrived in Moscow. The bodies have been delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Center for Forensic Examination where DNA tests and identification process will be carried out.

The plane crashed in the early morning hours of December 25 shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers that lost their lives in the plane disaster.

Among those on the fatal flight was the Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund, Elizaveta Glinka, better known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, as well as military servicemen and nine reporters from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks. The plane was also carrying nearly three dozen members of the world-renowned Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian Armed Forces. The ensemble was on its way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.