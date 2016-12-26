Back to Main page
Kirgizia does not sign EAEU Customs Code

World
December 26, 17:01 UTC+3
Other documents (about 20) were signed, according to board chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sarkisyan
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. Kirgizia did not sign the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), board chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sarkisyan said on Monday.

Read also
Putin says creation of favorable business climate is priority for Eurasian Economic Union

"All the documents were signed by all attendees, except two. Three countries signed the declaration on development of the trade policy of the Eurasian Economic Union; Kirgizia did not sign. The second document is the Customs Code. Three countries signed, Kirgizia did not sign the Customs Code," Sarkisyan said. Other documents (about 20) were signed, he said.

All the documents earlier agreed in full scope will be sent to Minsk for approval by the President of Belarus because of absence of Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko at the summit, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said earlier.

The Customs Code of the EAEU will succeed to the Customs Code of the Customs Union approved in 2009. It is expected to come into force from July 1, 2017.

Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
