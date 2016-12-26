Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazakhstan ready to create all conditions for Syria talks in Astana

World
December 26, 14:51 UTC+3
Two weeks ago, Russian and Turkish Presidents with Kazakhstan’s President the possibility of holding a meeting of the parties to the Syrian conflict in Astana
1 pages in this article
Kazakhstan's and Russian presidents, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin

Kazakhstan's and Russian presidents, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is prepared to receive all parties involved in the negotiations on Syria in Astana and create all necessary conditions for that, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Monday.

Read also
Nursultan Nazarbayev
Kazakhstan’s President backs idea of holding intra-Syrian peace talks in Astana

"Concerning your proposal, Kazakhstan is ready to receive all parties involved in the talks in Astana. We discussed the issue yesterday with you, Erdogan and Rouhani. They agree, we will create all conditions to make sure that they work and meet," Kazakhstan’s president said.

Two weeks ago, Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed with Kazakhstan’s President, Nursultan Nazabayev, the possibility of holding a meeting of the parties to the Syrian conflict in Astana. Nazarbayev approved the idea saying that Kazakhstan "has supported international efforts aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis by peaceful means from the very beginning."

Bouthiana Shaaban, the Syrian president’s adviser, noted that the Syrian leadership considers the talks in Astana the beginning of a new stage in defusing the crisis by political means. According to Shaaban, the Syrian government is ready for dialogue with any (opposition) forces willing to find a political solution to the crisis.

Qadri Jamil, leader of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation and representative of the "Moscow group" of the Syrian opposition, earlier told TASS that the talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Astana will be held prior to the intra-Syrian contacts in Geneva (on February 8) and will take place tentatively in the second half of January 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russian ambassador to NATO says creation of EU army impossible dream
3
Putin: Number of hotbeds of tension not subsiding
4
Putin says creation of favorable business climate is priority for Eurasian Economic Union
5
Number of Russian outbound tourists sinks 20%
6
FSB says no signs or facts that Tu-154 crash was terror attack or sabotage
7
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
TOP STORIES
Реклама