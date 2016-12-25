Back to Main page
Transport minister says no information about Tu-154 crash survivors

World
December 25, 19:43 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s government commission probing into the Tu-154 plane crash in the Black Sea near the city of Sochi has no information about any crash survivors, Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov said on Sunday.

"The search and rescue operation organized by the emergencies ministry, the river and sea transport authority, the air transport agency and the defense ministry continues. As of now, there is no information about crash survivors," he said.

