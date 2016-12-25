Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry sends condolences to Russia over Tu-154 plane crash

World
December 25, 15:26 UTC+3 ANKARA
The Tu-154 plane from Russia’s Ministry of Defense vanished from radar screens at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi
1 pages in this article

Read also
A search and rescue operation at the crash site of Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry near the city of Sochi
Putin: causes of Tu-154 crash to be thoroughly investigated

ANKARA, December 25. /TASS/. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has offered condolences to Russia over the Tu-154 plane crash in the Black Sea near Sochi, Ankara's official diplomatic spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu stated.

"We were saddened to learn that the Tu-154 plane with 84 passengers and 8 crew members today plunged into the Black Sea. We offer our condolences to the families of the dead, their relatives, to the friendly Russian people and the Russian state," Muftuoglu said in a statement.

Turkey’s National Defense Minister Fikri Isik also expressed condolences over the tragedy.

The Tu-154 plane from Russia’s Ministry of Defense vanished from radar screens at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT) shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

According to the latest information from Russia's Defense Ministry, there were 92 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 8 crew members and 84 passengers. Among them was the Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund, Elizaveta Glinka, also better known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, as well as servicemen and reporters, including from Channel One, Zvezda and NTV.

The plane was also carrying more than 60 members of the famous Alexandrov ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate the New Year with the air group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The choir’s conductor Valery Khalilov was also on the list of passengers.

The Defense Ministry said that debris from the Tu-154 had been found 1.5 km off the coast of Sochi at the depth of 50-70 meters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
World leaders react to Tu-154 plane crash off Sochi coast
3
Putin declares December 26 day of national mourning for Tu-154 crash victims
4
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
5
Russian military aircraft en route to Syria disappears from radars after takeoff
6
Russia opens criminal investigation into crash of Tu-154 plane
7
Ukrainians bringing flowers to Russian embassy in memory of those killed in Tu-154 crash
TOP STORIES
Реклама