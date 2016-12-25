Unknown persons attempted to force Crimean museum’s founder to move collection to Ukraine

Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash siteMilitary & Defense December 25, 11:34
Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense MinistryWorld December 25, 10:22
Russian Defense Ministry: 92 people were onboard crashed Tu-154 planeWorld December 25, 10:21
Putin receives info on Tu-154 crash, new details - KremlinWorld December 25, 10:07
Nearly 70 musicians of famed Russian army choir were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane - sourceWorld December 25, 10:00
Source: Tu-154 plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry falls in Black SeaWorld December 25, 9:01
Putin gets info from emergencies services on search effort for missing Tu-154 planeWorld December 25, 8:40
Tu-154 aircraft of Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars after takeoff in SochiWorld December 25, 7:31
Unknown persons attempted to force Crimean museum’s founder to move collection to UkraineWorld December 25, 2:12
SIMFEROPOL, December 25. /TASS/. The founder of the private Crimean Historical Museum-Reserve Guliver Altin was abducted by unknown persons during his stay in the territory of Ukraine, who attempted to force him to relocate the collection abroad, member of the Crimean government Zaur Smirnov told TASS on Saturday.
The abduction took place on December 17, the source said. "This occurred several days ago in the city of Genichesk, Kherson Region [Ukraine - TASS]. Altin was traveling to Kiev in order to fly later to France where he is living and his car was hijacked by a group of fighters en route. He was exposed to moral pressure to stop operations in Crimea and relocate the museum collection related to the history of Crimea and Crimean Tatars to Ukraine; life and safety of Altin were threatened," Smirnov said. Altin "is safe now; nothing threatens the collection," he added.
Information about Altin’s detention also appeared today on its page in Facebook social network.
The private cultural institution "Crimean Historical Museum-Reserve" was created by Guliver Altin and registered with the Russian Ministry of Justice. The museum is located in the territory of Devlet-Sarai historical-cultural complex.