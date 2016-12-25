Back to Main page
Unknown persons attempted to force Crimean museum’s founder to move collection to Ukraine

World
December 25, 2:12 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL
The abduction took place on December 17
1 pages in this article
© Alex Pavlishak/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, December 25. /TASS/. The founder of the private Crimean Historical Museum-Reserve Guliver Altin was abducted by unknown persons during his stay in the territory of Ukraine, who attempted to force him to relocate the collection abroad, member of the Crimean government Zaur Smirnov told TASS on Saturday.

The abduction took place on December 17, the source said. "This occurred several days ago in the city of Genichesk, Kherson Region [Ukraine - TASS]. Altin was traveling to Kiev in order to fly later to France where he is living and his car was hijacked by a group of fighters en route. He was exposed to moral pressure to stop operations in Crimea and relocate the museum collection related to the history of Crimea and Crimean Tatars to Ukraine; life and safety of Altin were threatened," Smirnov said. Altin "is safe now; nothing threatens the collection," he added.

Information about Altin’s detention also appeared today on its page in Facebook social network.

The private cultural institution "Crimean Historical Museum-Reserve" was created by Guliver Altin and registered with the Russian Ministry of Justice. The museum is located in the territory of Devlet-Sarai historical-cultural complex.

