Kiev uses civilians as human shield to seize territories — spokesman

DONETSK, December 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military continue using civilians as human shield to seize territories in Donbass’ neutral zone, spokesman of the command at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said in a comment on the Donbass-Ukraina battalion’s seizure of the Novoluganskoye village north-west of Debaltsevo.

"Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue seizing villages in the grey zone, like it was with Pishchevik, Vodyanoye, Pavlopol, and they use civilians as a human shield as they block in various ways escape from the dangerous areas," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him on Saturday.

"We are calling on the OSCE Mission to influence the Ukrainian military command to withdraw the units and not to threaten lives of the civilians," he said. "We, in our turn, are ready for any development of events, we are ready to respond to the aggressor. Responsibility for blood of the Ukrainian military will be on Kiev’s authorities.".