Plane with Rogozin onboard lands in Chisinau after emergency landing in Budapest

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. An airplane carrying Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has landed in Chisinau after making an emergency landing at an alternate airport in Budapest due to bad weather conditions.

"2:28am. We finally landed in Chisinau together with our colleagues ― passengers of Aeroflot. Everybody already became friends at a Budapest airport," Rogozin wrote on his Twitter account.

It was earlier reported that an Aeroflot plane carrying the Russian delegation that left Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, was redirected to Budapest after it made several unsuccessful attempts to land at the Moldovan capital in bad weather conditions. In Chisinau, Rogozin planned to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Moldovan President Igor Dodon that took place on Friday.