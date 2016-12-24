LPR confirms observing ceasefire regime along contact line

Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in DonbassWorld December 24, 13:43
Two militants killed in Dagestan — sourceSociety & Culture December 24, 8:56
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehiclesMilitary & Defense December 24, 8:09
Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in ChisinauRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 6:15
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmakerMilitary & Defense December 24, 5:23
Multiple questions on global matters to Putin dispel myths of isolating Russia ― lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 4:28
Russian aviation specialists may inspect Egyptian airports in first half of 2017Business & Economy December 24, 3:53
LPR confirms observing ceasefire regime along contact lineWorld December 24, 3:18
Moldovan president to visit Moscow after New Year holidays ― Russian ambassadorWorld December 24, 2:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LUGANSK, December 24. /TASS/. Commanders of the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have not registered any violations of the ceasefire regime that entered into force in Donbass, Andrey Marochko, spokesman for LPR people's militia, said on Saturday.
"People's militia strictly observe the ceasefire regime announced since 12am on Saturday along the whole contact line. The defense ministry of the republic once again confirms adherence to the letter of the Minsk Agreements, as well as aspirations to observe the ceasefire regime in the future," Lugansk Inform Center quoted Marochko as saying.
"No shellings by Ukrainian Armed Forces were registered as well," he added.
On December 21, participants in the Contact Group on settlement of the situation in east Ukraine reached an agreement on establishing the ceasefire regime in Donbass as the New Year and Christmas holidays are approaching.
OSCE Special Envoy Martin Sajdik said after the meeting in Minsk that all participants in the Contact Group confirmed their readiness to observe comprehensive and stable ceasefire regime starting from 12am on December 24 Kiev time.
Today's attempt to ensure the ceasefire regime "indefinitely" will become the ninth since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.