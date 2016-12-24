LPR confirms observing ceasefire regime along contact line

LUGANSK, December 24. /TASS/. Commanders of the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have not registered any violations of the ceasefire regime that entered into force in Donbass, Andrey Marochko, spokesman for LPR people's militia, said on Saturday.

"People's militia strictly observe the ceasefire regime announced since 12am on Saturday along the whole contact line. The defense ministry of the republic once again confirms adherence to the letter of the Minsk Agreements, as well as aspirations to observe the ceasefire regime in the future," Lugansk Inform Center quoted Marochko as saying.

"No shellings by Ukrainian Armed Forces were registered as well," he added.

On December 21, participants in the Contact Group on settlement of the situation in east Ukraine reached an agreement on establishing the ceasefire regime in Donbass as the New Year and Christmas holidays are approaching.

OSCE Special Envoy Martin Sajdik said after the meeting in Minsk that all participants in the Contact Group confirmed their readiness to observe comprehensive and stable ceasefire regime starting from 12am on December 24 Kiev time.

Today's attempt to ensure the ceasefire regime "indefinitely" will become the ninth since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.