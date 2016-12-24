25 ceasefire violations reported in Syria in past day ― Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. A total of 25 ceasefire violations by illegal armed groups were reported during the day in Syria, including 17 in the province of Damascus, six in the province of Aleppo, and two in the province of Hama, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s official website on Friday.

"In the province of Damascus, armed groups of the Jaysh al-Islam organization which affiliates itself with the opposition shelled from mortars and firearms the settlements of Jobar, Kabun, Mazraad Mahmoud, Maydaa, Kafer Batna, Buzayna and Barza, the Al Abasyyin stadium, the Ibn al-Walid hospital and the Al Wafidin camp," the reconciliation center said. "Ahrar al-Sham armed groups shelled from firearms Aleppo’s districts of Hayi al-Antari."

In the province of Hama, terrorists shelled the settlements of Maharda and Kornaz.

No air strikes were delivered by the Russian air group and the Syrian air force at armed opposition groups that have declared cessation of hostilities and informed the Russian or US reconciliation centers about their locations, as follows from the bulletin.

Reconciliation of the warring parties

No new reconciliation agreements were signed with representatives of Syrian settlements in the past day, with their number currently standing at 1,074, the Russian center said.

Talks on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities were continued with field commanders of illegal armed groups in the settlement of Muaddamiyet al-Shih in the province of Damascus and commanders of armed opposition groups in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Quneitra. The number of illegal armed groups that declared their commitment to the ceasefire terms remains unchanged ― 94, the bulletin says.

Humanitarian assistance

"Three humanitarian operations were carried out during the day. Thus, about four tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were distributed among civilians at a temporary accommodation center for people leaving Eastern Aleppo in the Jibrin neighborhood. About three tonnes of cargoes were distributed among civilians at the temporary accommodation center in the Al Khamdaniya neighborhood; and about one tonne of cargoes was distributed among children at the Hashim Yusef school in Tartus," the Russian center said.

Hot meals and living essentials distribution outlets are open for civilians leaving Aleppo’s neighborhoods controlled by illegal armed groups, as follows from the bulletin.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeymim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.