Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Malta's PM: Hijackers of Libyan plane used fake weapons

World
December 23, 21:29 UTC+3
According to earlier reports, a hand grenade and two handguns were found onboard the plane
1 pages in this article
© EPA/PAUL SPITERI LUCAS

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday the hijackers of the Libyan airplane had used hoax weapons.

"Initial forensic exams now showing weapons used in Afriqiyah hijack are replicas," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Read also
Hijackers taking over Libyan plane surrender to Maltese authorities

According to earlier reports, a hand grenade and two handguns were found onboard the plane.

The Afriqiyah Airways flight, on service from Libya’s southwestern city of Sabha to the capital, Tripoli, was hijacked on Friday morning. The two hijackers demanded the plane head to Malta, 500 kilometers from Libya’s coast. There were 111 passengers (82 men, 28 women and a child) and seven crew members on board.

After talks with Malta’s authorities, the hijackers released all passengers and crew members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmaker
2
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
3
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
4
Trump says Putin’s thoughts on Russian-US relations are 'so correct'
5
Kiev uses civilians as human shield to seize territories — spokesman
6
US imposes sanctions against Moscow-based Tempbank
7
Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in Donbass
TOP STORIES
Реклама