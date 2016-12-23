Malta's PM: Hijackers of Libyan plane used fake weapons

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday the hijackers of the Libyan airplane had used hoax weapons.

"Initial forensic exams now showing weapons used in Afriqiyah hijack are replicas," he wrote on his Twitter account.

According to earlier reports, a hand grenade and two handguns were found onboard the plane.

The Afriqiyah Airways flight, on service from Libya’s southwestern city of Sabha to the capital, Tripoli, was hijacked on Friday morning. The two hijackers demanded the plane head to Malta, 500 kilometers from Libya’s coast. There were 111 passengers (82 men, 28 women and a child) and seven crew members on board.

After talks with Malta’s authorities, the hijackers released all passengers and crew members.