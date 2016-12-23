Back to Main page
Hijackers taking over Libyan plane surrender to Maltese authorities

World
December 23, 18:10 UTC+3
The hijackers released all passengers and crew members after talks with Malta’s authorities
1 pages in this article
© Photo TVM via AP

CAIRO, December 23. /TASS/. Two hijackers that had taken over a Libyan plane have surrendered, Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

"Hijackers surrendered, searched and taken in custody," he wrote on Twitter.

Read also

All 109 passengers of hijacked Libyan airliner released
Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta— media

The Sky News Arabia TV channel has shown security forces seizing a man coming out of the plane.

The Afriqiyah Airways flight, on service from Libya’s southwestern city of Sabha to the capital, Tripoli, was taken over by two hijackers on Friday morning. They demanded the plane head to Malta, 500 kilometers from Libya’s coast. There were 111 passengers (82 men, 28 women and a child) and seven crew members on board.

After holding talks with Malta’s authorities, the hijackers released all passengers and crew members.

