Russian, EU diplomats discuss implementation of Minsk agreements

World
December 23, 17:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk agreements were in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and the European Union’s Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation in Ukraine with a focus on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, as well as a number of other topical regional matters," the ministry said.

Ukraine crisis
TOP STORIES
