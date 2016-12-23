Russian, EU diplomats discuss implementation of Minsk agreements

Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in DonbassWorld December 24, 13:43
Two militants killed in Dagestan — sourceSociety & Culture December 24, 8:56
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehiclesMilitary & Defense December 24, 8:09
Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in ChisinauRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 6:15
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmakerMilitary & Defense December 24, 5:23
Multiple questions on global matters to Putin dispel myths of isolating Russia ― lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 4:28
Russian aviation specialists may inspect Egyptian airports in first half of 2017Business & Economy December 24, 3:53
LPR confirms observing ceasefire regime along contact lineWorld December 24, 3:18
Moldovan president to visit Moscow after New Year holidays ― Russian ambassadorWorld December 24, 2:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk agreements were in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and the European Union’s Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.
"The sides discussed in detail the situation in Ukraine with a focus on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, as well as a number of other topical regional matters," the ministry said.