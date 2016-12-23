Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta— media

World
December 23, 13:59 UTC+3
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been informed about the situation
1 pages in this article
An airplane of Libya's national airline Afriqiyah Airways

An airplane of Libya's national airline Afriqiyah Airways

© EPA/MARKUS TILLMAN

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. A hijacked Libyan passenger plane has landed in Malta. The hijackers are threatening to blow it up, Reuters reported. 

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Twitter he had been informed about “potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta."

"Security and emergency operations are standing by,” he said.

Malta International Airport has stopped accepting planes after landing of A320 with presumably more than 100 passengers on board, according to data from Flightradar24.com.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
11
Cuban revolution in pictures: Early years of Fidel Castro
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'
2
Russia to float out 2 nuclear submarines in 2017
3
Putin holds major annual press conference
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Putin notes Russia's economy has adjusted to current energy prices
6
Putin sees no big news in Trump’s statements on bolstering US nuclear potential
7
Putin marks decisive role of Russian military in liberation of Aleppo
TOP STORIES
Реклама