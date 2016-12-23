Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta— media

Putin notes Russia's economy has adjusted to current energy pricesBusiness & Economy December 23, 14:43
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. A hijacked Libyan passenger plane has landed in Malta. The hijackers are threatening to blow it up, Reuters reported.
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Twitter he had been informed about “potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta."
Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) 23 December 2016
"Security and emergency operations are standing by,” he said.
Malta International Airport has stopped accepting planes after landing of A320 with presumably more than 100 passengers on board, according to data from Flightradar24.com.