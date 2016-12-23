Back to Main page
Turkish police detain deputy parliament speaker of Kurdish party

World
December 23, 10:51 UTC+3 ANKARA
1 pages in this article

ANKARA, December 23. /TASS/. Turkey’s authorities detained in Istanbul on Friday Deputy Parliament Speaker Pervin Buldan, who is a member of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, the Haberturk TV channel reported.

Buldan has confirmed the detention by police on her official Twitter page.

Read also
Analysts: Euphrates Shield operation targets Kurds, not Islamic State

Over the past two months, Turkey’s authorities have detained and arrested more than a dozen members of the Peoples' Democratic Party suspecting them of terrorism-related activity. At the moment, the co-chairs of the party Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, and seven more parliamentarians have been placed under arrest.

On Thursday, Buldan visited Russia’s embassy to leave a note in the book of condolences to honor the memory of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was killed in Ankara on December 19.

