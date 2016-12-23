Turkish police detain deputy parliament speaker of Kurdish party

ANKARA, December 23. /TASS/. Turkey’s authorities detained in Istanbul on Friday Deputy Parliament Speaker Pervin Buldan, who is a member of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, the Haberturk TV channel reported.

Buldan has confirmed the detention by police on her official Twitter page.

Over the past two months, Turkey’s authorities have detained and arrested more than a dozen members of the Peoples' Democratic Party suspecting them of terrorism-related activity. At the moment, the co-chairs of the party Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, and seven more parliamentarians have been placed under arrest.

On Thursday, Buldan visited Russia’s embassy to leave a note in the book of condolences to honor the memory of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was killed in Ankara on December 19.