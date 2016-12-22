Armenian president says his country is committed supporter of integration processes

Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup eventsSport December 22, 20:47
YEREVAN, December 22. /TASS/. Armenia is a committed supporter of integration processes in the post-Soviet space, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said on Thursday.
"As a committed supporter of integration processes, Armenia attaches major significance to efforts of all member states to promote these processes," Sargsyan said receiving a delegation of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house led by chairman of the committee for the affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov.
"Despite negative impacts of international economic processes on the economies of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the potential of the Union’s economic development is enormous," the Armenian leader stressed.
He hailed "closer relations and cooperation between Armenia and its strategic partner, Russia, in all spheres." In his words, parliamentarians are playing a major role in this process. "Cooperation within integration associations harmonically supplements and further strengthens bilateral Armenian-Russian relations and opens new perspectives for mutually beneficial cooperation," he underscored.
Speaker of the Armenian parliament Galust Saakyan highly assessed "the role of lawmakers in the development of relations between the two countries." "In the context of strategic allied relations between Armenia and Russia, of major importance is cooperation within international parliamentary organizations" where lawmakers of the two countries should "hold to mutually beneficial positions," he said.