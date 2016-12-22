Berlin terror attack carried out by Tunisian suspect, German interior minister says

Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup eventsSport December 22, 20:47
BERLIN, December 22. /TASS/. German Interior Minister De Maiziere said on Thursday he has information confirming that Tunisian native Anis Amri carried out this week’s Christmas market attack in Berlin.
The minister, who visited the anti-terrorist center of the Federal Criminal Police Office in the German capital, also said that the suspect’s fingerprints were found in the cabin of the truck which was steered through crowds of shoppers.
"We can report that we have additional data that there are high chances that the suspect was indeed the perpetrator of the crime," De Maiziere said. "The fingerprints were found in the cabin and there is also other evidence," he added.
"We are convinced that everything will be done so that this criminal could be detained quickly," the minister stressed.
The tragedy occurred late on December 19 when a truck rammed into a crowd of Christmas shoppers at a fair in downtown West Berlin, on Breitscheidplatz near Kurfurstendamm Street. The truck steamrolled on for another 80 meters deeper into the market’s territory. As a result, twelve people were killed and 48, some in critical condition, were taken to hospital. Police have offered a reward of 100,000 euros for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
The Islamic State group (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.