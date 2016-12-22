Russian, Belarusian top diplomats discuss bilateral relations

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Current issues of bilateral relations were in focus of a telephone conversation between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Vladimir Makey of Belarus, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The sides discussed current issue of the Russian-Belarusian relations," the ministry said.

In the recent period, the two countries have been discussing issues of Russian gas supplies to Belarus, Russia’s restrictions on imports of dairy products from a number of Belarusian companies, and migration policy.