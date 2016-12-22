Russian, Belarusian top diplomats discuss bilateral relations

Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup eventsSport December 22, 20:47
Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge constructionSociety & Culture December 22, 19:34
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — mediaMilitary & Defense December 22, 19:29
Berlin terror attack carried out by Tunisian suspect, German interior minister saysWorld December 22, 19:02
IPC hosts ‘productive and open’ talks on Russia’s membership reinstatementWorld December 22, 18:41
Turkish minister says cooperation with Russia helps achieve important results in AleppoWorld December 22, 18:33
Russia’s top navy brass hails 2016 shipbuilding program for making rapid stridesMilitary & Defense December 22, 17:47
Patriarch Kirill speaks out against downplaying Soviet regime’s triumphs and defeatsSociety & Culture December 22, 17:34
Russia sinks to new low in FIFA’s monthly ranking listSport December 22, 17:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Current issues of bilateral relations were in focus of a telephone conversation between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Vladimir Makey of Belarus, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"The sides discussed current issue of the Russian-Belarusian relations," the ministry said.
In the recent period, the two countries have been discussing issues of Russian gas supplies to Belarus, Russia’s restrictions on imports of dairy products from a number of Belarusian companies, and migration policy.