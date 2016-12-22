French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected president

PARIS, December 22. /TASS/. France will return to the negotiating table with Russia in the event of a victory by Republican candidate, Francois Fillon, at the upcoming presidential election scheduled for next spring, Nicolas Dhuicq, a member of the French National Assembly’s Commission on National Defense and Armed Forces, told TASS.

According to the lawmaker who co-authored a resolution on lifting anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the EU, the year’s results "confirm that the stance of those favoring a partnership between Europe and Russia is fair." He added that one can see "a return to truth and realism."

The MP noted that Syria’s government forces assisted by Russia are wrapping up Aleppo’s full liberation from terrorists. "People worldwide are becoming increasingly aware of the fact that the so-called moderate opposition is actually not so moderate," he said. "There is an understanding that it is necessary to reckon with Bashar al-Assad and his regime when it comes to that country’s future."

According to the lawmaker, hoopla over the situation in Ukraine has now subsided in Europe’s leading countries." In his view, the West was able to see "Kiev’s true face," that showed its "inability to run the country and unscrupulousness with regard to the Minsk agreements." He also elaborated further by pointing out that Donald Trump’s victory in the US election was far more preferable for Europeans than a Hillary Clinton win would have been, adding that "this event drew a line under the era of neo-conservatism as the dominant ideology in the US administration."

The parliamentarian noted the importance of dialogue with Russia. "As for France, this dialogue will resume, if Francois Fillon wins the election," he said. He hoped that the issue of the visa-free travel between Russia and France would be resolved in 2017.

Dhuicq added that the upcoming presidential election could also "provide an opportunity for rebuilding European cooperation." He also drew attention to the fact that the Brexit outcome indicated a renunciation of management mechanisms based on non-elected institutions, which are not accountable to the people.