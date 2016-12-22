Back to Main page
Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists begins

World
December 22, 16:27 UTC+3 ANKARA
© AP Photo/Halit Onur Sandal

ANKARA, December 22. /TASS/. Turkey’s military operation in the Syrian city of al-Bab continues, the troops have begun to clear the city from the Islamic State (IS) members, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said while addressing parliament.

"The operation in al-Bab has entered a new phase when the city will be cleared of IS. On the whole, 1,005 members of the terror group have been killed so far," Isik said.

The minister reiterated that Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield, launched on August 24, was aimed at preventing terrorists form establishing a corridor on the Syrian-Turkish border.

TOP STORIES
Реклама