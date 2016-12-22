Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegation

World
December 22, 15:34 UTC+3 KIEV
According to a non-affiliated MP Vitaly Kupriy "Savchenko disgraces Ukraine and threatens its national security"
1 pages in this article
Nadezhda Savchenko

Nadezhda Savchenko

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

KIEV, December 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has expelled MP Nadezhda Savchenko from Ukraine’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

A total of 237 MPs approved the decision with the required minimum of 226 votes.

The expulsion of the scandalous lawmaker from the delegation to PACE comes after a call from a non-affiliated MP Vitaly Kupriy who said that "Savchenko disgraces Ukraine and threatens its national security."

"We want to safeguard the committee, the state and our Armed Forces, we simply want to protect our military," MP Yuri Bereza of the People’s Front, the co-author of the regulation, said.

Read also
Nadezhda Savchenko, a deputy of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine's Rada deputy Savchenko says government should step down

The formal reason for the expulsion is that Savchenko was elected in order to be released from Russian custody and the Ukrainian MPs were forced to violate the quota principle on forming the list of delegates from factions.

Earlier, the All-Ukrainian Union "Fatherland" or Batkivshchyna faction in Ukraine’s parliament expelled Savchenko. In late October, the MP wrote a statement on leaving the party. Savchenko was elected to the Verkhovna Rada as its member in 2014.

Savchenko fell into disfavor of Ukraine’s authorities after her private trip to Minsk and her talks with the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics earlier this month. Savchenko, the former pilot, had been sentenced in Russia to 22 years in jail over complicity in the killing of two Russian journalists in eastern Ukraine. She spent nearly two years in Russian custody and was pardoned by the Russian president on May 25, 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
11
Cuban revolution in pictures: Early years of Fidel Castro
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Former student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join Islamic State
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
5
Ambassador Karlov laid to rest at Moscow cemetery
6
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
7
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
TOP STORIES
Реклама