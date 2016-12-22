Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Muslim cleric Gulen denies involvement in Russian ambassador's murder

World
December 22, 13:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In a video address Gulen also accused Turkey’s government of defaming his movement
1 pages in this article
Fethullah Gulen

Fethullah Gulen

© EPA/SELAHATTIN SEVI/ZAMAN DAILY NEWSPAPER/HANDOUT

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. US-based Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen has denied his involvement in the assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Associated Press reported citing Gulen’s video address.

Read also
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Erdogan says link between Russian ambassador’s killer, Gulen exposed

In the video address, Gulen accused Turkey’s government of defaming his movement. Gulen said "it is not possible for them to convince the world of such accusations."

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was gunned down on Monday night while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dubbed "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the eyes of travelers". According to Turkey’s authorities, the attacker was neutralized by security forces. The attack also left three people wounded. Russia’s foreign ministry officially declared it a terrorist attack, while the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case labeling Karlov’s assassination an act of international terrorism.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that according to the investigators, Fethullah Gulen was involved in the assassination of the Russian embassador as the killer had links to his movement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
11
Cuban revolution in pictures: Early years of Fidel Castro
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
3
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Defense minister says NATO continues military buildup near Russian borders
7
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама