Beijing vows to cooperate with Moscow against international terrorism

French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in RussiaSport December 22, 13:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, December 22. /TASS/. China is for further cooperation with Russia in fighting terrorism, China’s President Xi Jinping said in a mourning telegram, offering condolences after the murder of Russia’s Ambassador Andrei Karlov.
"The Chinese side confirms the intention to develop further cooperation with Russia and the international community in fighting terrorism in interests of common security," reads the telegram published on website of the Russian embassy in China.
"I am shocked by the terrorist attack in Ankara, which resulted in the death of russia’s Ambassador in Turkey Andrei Karlov. The Chinese side strongly condemns this ruthless terrorist attack against the diplomat. On behalf of the Chinese government and people and from myself I am offering deepest condolences and please forward them to the family and friends of Andrei Karlov."
Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was gunned down on December 19 as he was speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through a Traveler’s Eyes. The Turkish authorities identified the attacker as former police officer Mevlut Mert Altyntash. He was promptly eliminated by the local security forces. The attacker had injured three other persons. The Russian Foreign Ministry has qualified the attack as an act of terrorism.