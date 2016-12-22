Back to Main page
Beijing vows to cooperate with Moscow against international terrorism

World
December 22, 9:06 UTC+3 BEIJING
China confirms intention to develop further cooperation with Russia and the international community in fighting terrorism in interests of common security
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, December 22. /TASS/. China is for further cooperation with Russia in fighting terrorism, China’s President Xi Jinping said in a mourning telegram, offering condolences after the murder of Russia’s Ambassador Andrei Karlov.

Read also
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
China condemns murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey

"The Chinese side confirms the intention to develop further cooperation with Russia and the international community in fighting terrorism in interests of common security," reads the telegram published on website of the Russian embassy in China.

"I am shocked by the terrorist attack in Ankara, which resulted in the death of russia’s Ambassador in Turkey Andrei Karlov. The Chinese side strongly condemns this ruthless terrorist attack against the diplomat. On behalf of the Chinese government and people and from myself I am offering deepest condolences and please forward them to the family and friends of Andrei Karlov."

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was gunned down on December 19 as he was speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through a Traveler’s Eyes. The Turkish authorities identified the attacker as former police officer Mevlut Mert Altyntash. He was promptly eliminated by the local security forces. The attacker had injured three other persons. The Russian Foreign Ministry has qualified the attack as an act of terrorism.

Topics
Foreign policy Fight against terrorism
