UNSC resolution on Aleppo does not envisage special monitoring mission

World
December 22, 5:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian diplomat added that monitoring in eastern parts of the city will be carried out by the same observers that worked in the western part of Aleppo before
Russian Ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin

Russian Ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin

© EPA/JASON SZENES

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The UN Security Council resolution on Syria does not envisage setting up a special monitoring mission in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Russian Ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin told Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"We are not talking about setting up some kind of a special monitoring mission. What we are talking about is that UN workers should have an opportunity ― and that is yet to be agreed ― to monitor the developments there. It can be a very simple operation of UN workers periodically visiting certain parts of Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods," Churkin said noting the importance of the notion "eastern parts of Aleppo" defined in the resolution.

Read also
Evacuation of civilians from Aleppo
UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolution on deploying observers to Aleppo

"In the next few days, we will work on those proposals that the secretary general will put forward on organizing UN representatives' work in East Aleppo," Churkin said.

The diplomat added that monitoring in eastern parts of the city will be carried out by the same observers that worked in the western part of Aleppo before.

"There are currently 150 UN humanitarian workers in West Aleppo. Those people, as far as I understand, are really ready to go to eastern parts of Aleppo to see what the situation is like there," Churkin said.

The ambassador said he hopes that UN observers will get an objective picture of developments in East Aleppo. "One hundred people of these observers are Syrian citizens. Those are the individuals that officially worked and cooperated with UN humanitarian workers. Those people are known very well, including to the Syrian government, because they are not those people from whom you can expect provocative false stories," Churkin noted.

Topics
United Nations Syrian conflict
Persons
Vitaly Churkin
Countries
Syria
