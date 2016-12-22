Next meeting of Contact Group on Ukraine to take place on January 16

MINSK, December 21. /TASS/. The meetings of the Contact Group on settling the crisis in east Ukraine will continue next year, Viktoria Talaking, press secretary of the envoy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Minsk talks, wrote on her Facebook page.

"The next meeting (of the Contact Group) will take place on 16 January 2017," Talakina said.

Thus, the work of the Contact Group and its subgrous will continue in 2017.