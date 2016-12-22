Back to Main page
Moscow calls on Riyadh to join agreements by Russia, Iran, Turkey ― diplomat

World
December 22, 2:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On December 20, the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran held talks on Syria in Moscow
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia calls on Saudi Arabia and other countries that have influence in Syria to join the agreements reached by Russia, Iran and Turkey in Moscow on December 20, Russian Ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin told Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"In my opinion, it is very important that this statement contains invitation for other countries that have influence on the ground to join such efforts," Churkin said. "It seems to me that it will be important for Saudi Arabia to take a similar position and work in this direction," he added.

On December 20, the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran held talks on Syria in Moscow. After talks, the foreign ministers adopted a statement expressing readiness to act as guarantors of agreements between Syrian government and opposition, confirming adherence to preserving the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty and to the fight against terrorist groups. The foreign ministers said they will press for establishing a regime of cessation of hostilities on the whole territory of Syria, excluding terrorist groups.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vitaly Churkin
