New reconciliation agreement signed in Syria ― Russian Defense Ministry

World
December 22, 2:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"The number of settlements that joined the reconciliation process has increased to 1,074," the Russian reconciliation center said
© EPA/STR

 

Read also
Russian, US defense officials discuss efficient cooperation in East Aleppo evacuation

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. A new reconciliation agreement has been reached in Syria, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its daily news bulleting published on the Russian Defense Ministry’s official website on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, one more settlement in the province of Latakia signed an agreement on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities. The number of settlements that joined the reconciliation process has increased to 1,074," the Russian center said.

Talks on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities were continued with field commanders of armed groups in the settlement of Muaddamiyet al-Shih in Damascus province and several units of armed opposition in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Quneitra. "The number of armed groups that announced their adherence to observing the conditions of cessation of hostilities, has not changed ― 94," the bulletin added.

Shellings by armed groups

Twenty-six shellings by armed groups were registered over the last 24 hours in the provinces of Damascus (16), Aleppo (8) and Hama (2).

"In Damascus province, armed groups affiliated with the opposition to the Jaysh al-Islam group, shelled from mortars and firearms the settlements of Barza, Busayna, Jaubar (twice), Kabun, Kafer Batna, Harasta and Mazraad Mahmoud, as well as the Ibn al-Waled hospital and al-Wafedeen camp," the Russian reconciliation center noted.

Read also
Russian envoy: UN SC resolution has no provisions for special monitoring mission in Aleppo

In the province of Aleppo, armed groups from Ahrar al-Sham shelled from mortars the neighborhoods of Saha Baza in the city of Aleppo. Groups from the Jebhat Fath al-Sham terrorist organization (former Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) opened fire from artillery, mortars and firearms at the neighborhood of Sukari (twice), Leramon, ‘3000’, Manyan, Amry and al-Amriya in the city of Aleppo. In the province of Hama, terrroists shelled the settlements of Maharda and Suran.

Russian Aerospace Defense Forces and Syrian Air Force did not deliver airstrikes at opposition armed groups that announced joining the ceasefire regime and informed the Russian or US reconciliation centers about their locations.

Humanitarian aid

The bulletin said that one humanitarian event was held over the last 24 hours. One tonne of humanitarian aid was provided to a hospital for children with oncology in the city of Latakia. Outlets for providing hot meals and necessities continue working for civilians who left the eastern parts of Aleppo.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
Countries
Syria
