Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow group of Syrian opposition ready to take part in Geneva talks

World
December 21, 15:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A single opposition delegation should be formed for the success of the talks, one of the leaders of the Syrian Popular Front for Change said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Moscow group of Syria’s opposition is prepared to take part in the February 8 intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, but a single opposition delegation should be formed for their success, Qadri Jamil, one of the leaders of the Syrian Popular Front for Change, told TASS.

"I want to stress that holding the Geneva talks in an old format will doom them to a full failure. We need direct talks and direct talks cannot be held when on the one hand there is a regime and on the other hand there are three opposition delegations," said Jamil, who is the representative of the Moscow group of Syria’s opposition.

Read also

Intra-Syrian talks to be held in Astana in late January, opposition says
Zarif says it’s good time to resume intra-Syrian talks
Kazakhstan’s President backs idea of holding intra-Syrian peace talks in Astana
Russia welcomes any efforts to restart intra-Syrian talks — diplomat

"If we want to sabotage direct negotiations, let’s have three delegations, and if we want to speak seriously we need one delegation," he added.

He said the current situation will contribute to the creation of a single delegation. "This task is easier as the Riyadh group has a very deep crisis now," Jamil added. "I think objective terms will help solve the task of creating a single delegation of the opposition."

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura earlier said that he planned to convene a new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva on February 8, 2017. The previous round was held in April 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
11
Cuban revolution in pictures: Early years of Fidel Castro
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама