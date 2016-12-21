Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Intra-Syrian talks to be held in Astana in late January, opposition says

World
December 21, 14:49 UTC+3
The talks in Geneva announced by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura do not cancel the meeting in Astana, one of the leaders of the Syrian opposition said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Syrian government and the opposition will hold talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana in the second half of January 2017, before the contacts in Geneva, Qadri Jamil, one of the leaders of the Syrian Popular Front for Change, said.

"This will be a rehearsal of final talks in Geneva," he said. "There is no final information so far, but if February 8 is a preliminary date for the Geneva meeting, then the Astana meeting should be held before it."

Read also

Zarif says it’s good time to resume intra-Syrian talks
Kazakhstan’s President backs idea of holding intra-Syrian peace talks in Astana
Kerry assures Lavrov US is working with opposition groups that sabotage intra-Syrian talks
Russia welcomes any efforts to restart intra-Syrian talks — diplomat

"I think we should speak about the second half of January," he said.

Jamil said the talks in Geneva announced by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura do not cancel the meeting in Astana. The opposition politician also said that he is planning to take part in the Astana talks.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that during a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he had suggested that the parties to the Syrian conflict hold a meeting in Astana. Later Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev held telephone talks with both Russian and Turkish leaders expressing his country’s readiness to host such negotiations. Nazarbayev stated that from the very start, Kazakhstan had been supporting international efforts aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis peacefully.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
11
Cuban revolution in pictures: Early years of Fidel Castro
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
5
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Реклама