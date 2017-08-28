The 20th century's greatest human rights activists

Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholdsMilitary & Defense August 28, 17:38
US sanctions against Venezuela aimed at worsening internal situation — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 16:58
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports careerSport August 28, 16:23
The 20th century's greatest human rights activistsWorld August 28, 16:17
Trade turnover between Russia and China might exceed $80 bln by end of 2017Business & Economy August 28, 16:03
One officer killed, second wounded in Dagestan special operationWorld August 28, 14:39
Air force and defense units in Russia's south alerted for readiness checkMilitary & Defense August 28, 14:36
Moscow working on measures to respond to tightened US anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 14:30
Russia's GDP growth slows down to 1.5% in JulyBusiness & Economy August 28, 14:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
On August 28, 1963 American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I have a dream speech", in which he called for an end to racism in the United States. King is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs and inspired by the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi. The greatest human rights activists of the twentieth century in this photo gallery by TASS.