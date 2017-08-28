The 20th century's greatest human rights activists

Thanks to the efforts of East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta, his country won its independence. He has spent most of his life fighting form human rights and freedom for his homeland © AP Photo/Jerome Ming

On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King delivered his famous speech "I Have a Dream" in which he called for an end to racism in the US. Photo: People gathered at the Washington Monument grounds on August 28, 1963 © AP Photo

Martin Luther King was one of the twentieth century’s best-known advocates for nonviolent social change. He got the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for promoting legislation to protect the rights of African-Americans © AP Photo

Thanks to the efforts of East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta, his country won its independence. He has spent most of his life fighting form human rights and freedom for his homeland © AP Photo/Jerome Ming

On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King delivered his famous speech "I Have a Dream" in which he called for an end to racism in the US. Photo: People gathered at the Washington Monument grounds on August 28, 1963 © AP Photo

Martin Luther King was one of the twentieth century’s best-known advocates for nonviolent social change. He got the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for promoting legislation to protect the rights of African-Americans © AP Photo

On August 28, 1963 American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I have a dream speech", in which he called for an end to racism in the United States. King is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs and inspired by the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi. The greatest human rights activists of the twentieth century in this photo gallery by TASS.