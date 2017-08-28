Back to Main page
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists

World
August 28, 16:17 UTC+3

On August 28, 1963 American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I have a dream speech", in which he called for an end to racism

Martin Luther King was one of the twentieth century’s best-known advocates for nonviolent social change. He got the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for promoting legislation to protect the rights of African-Americans
Martin Luther King was one of the twentieth century’s best-known advocates for nonviolent social change. He got the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for promoting legislation to protect the rights of African-Americans
Martin Luther King was one of the twentieth century’s best-known advocates for nonviolent social change. He got the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for promoting legislation to protect the rights of African-Americans
© AP Photo
On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King delivered his famous speech "I Have a Dream" in which he called for an end to racism in the US. Photo: People gathered at the Washington Monument grounds on August 28, 1963
On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King delivered his famous speech "I Have a Dream" in which he called for an end to racism in the US. Photo: People gathered at the Washington Monument grounds on August 28, 1963
On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King delivered his famous speech "I Have a Dream" in which he called for an end to racism in the US. Photo: People gathered at the Washington Monument grounds on August 28, 1963
© AP Photo
Nelson Mandela for many years worked to abolish the apartheid policies of the ruling National Party in South Africa. Mandela was sentenced to life in prison
Nelson Mandela for many years worked to abolish the apartheid policies of the ruling National Party in South Africa. Mandela was sentenced to life in prison
Nelson Mandela for many years worked to abolish the apartheid policies of the ruling National Party in South Africa. Mandela was sentenced to life in prison
© EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Released in 1990, he continued his fight and became South Africa’s first black president in 1994
Released in 1990, he continued his fight and became South Africa’s first black president in 1994
Released in 1990, he continued his fight and became South Africa’s first black president in 1994
© AP Photo, file
Mahatma Gandhi is one of the greatest political and spiritual leaders in history. Ganghi practised the principle of resistance to tyranny through mass nonviolent civil disobedience
Mahatma Gandhi is one of the greatest political and spiritual leaders in history. Ganghi practised the principle of resistance to tyranny through mass nonviolent civil disobedience
Mahatma Gandhi is one of the greatest political and spiritual leaders in history. Ganghi practised the principle of resistance to tyranny through mass nonviolent civil disobedience
© AP Photo/James A. Mills, File
Gandhi not only fought for India's independence from Britain, he also led campaigns to ease poverty, expand women’s rights. Mahatma Gandhi was against the caste system
Gandhi not only fought for India's independence from Britain, he also led campaigns to ease poverty, expand women’s rights. Mahatma Gandhi was against the caste system
Gandhi not only fought for India's independence from Britain, he also led campaigns to ease poverty, expand women’s rights. Mahatma Gandhi was against the caste system
© AP Photo
Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, advocated equal rights for women, African-Americans and Depression-era workers. In 1945, she formulated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as head of the UN Human Rights Commission
Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, advocated equal rights for women, African-Americans and Depression-era workers. In 1945, she formulated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as head of the UN Human Rights Commission
Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, advocated equal rights for women, African-Americans and Depression-era workers. In 1945, she formulated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as head of the UN Human Rights Commission
© AP Photo
Mexican-American farmworker Cesar Chavez dedicated his life to winning recognition for the rights of agricultural workers. His accomplishments were recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Mexican-American farmworker Cesar Chavez dedicated his life to winning recognition for the rights of agricultural workers. His accomplishments were recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Mexican-American farmworker Cesar Chavez dedicated his life to winning recognition for the rights of agricultural workers. His accomplishments were recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom
© AP Photo, File
Myanmar opposition leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to promote democratic values
Myanmar opposition leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to promote democratic values
Myanmar opposition leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to promote democratic values
© EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING
Thanks to the efforts of East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta, his country won its independence. He has spent most of his life fighting form human rights and freedom for his homeland
Thanks to the efforts of East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta, his country won its independence. He has spent most of his life fighting form human rights and freedom for his homeland
Thanks to the efforts of East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta, his country won its independence. He has spent most of his life fighting form human rights and freedom for his homeland
© AP Photo/Jerome Ming
On August 28, 1963 American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I have a dream speech", in which he called for an end to racism in the United States. King is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs and inspired by the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi. The greatest human rights activists of the twentieth century in this photo gallery by TASS.

