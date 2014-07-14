Disturbances reported in Buenos Aires after Argentina’s 0-1 title defeat at World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, July 14, /ITAR-TASS/. Disorders erupted in downtown of the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires late on Sunday night after the country’s national team lost 0-1 to Germany in the title match of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

According to an Itar-Tass correspondent, aggressive football fans, disappointed by the defeat of their national squad, were shattering windows of shops and restaurants, hurling rocks at bypassing vehicles and setting garbage up on fire along the route near the giant white obelisk, which is Buenos Aires’ main landmark rising from the middle of 9 de Julio avenue.

Law enforcers are reportedly using tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to bring the situation back under control and prevent further disturbances.

TheGuardian.com earlier reported that thousands of Argentinians gathered near a giant screen at Plaza San Martin in the center of the city with a population of almost three million to watch their national squad, led by talented captain Lionel Messi, to vie for the third title of the world’s champions.

However, two-time world champions Argentina (1978, 1986) became two-time world’s vice champions following tonight’s 0-1 defeat to Germany,

With a total of six World Cups held in Latin America (1930 in Uruguay, 1950 in Brazil, 1962 in Chile, 1970 in Mexico, 1978 in Argentina and 1986 in Mexico) Germany became the first European team to snatch the title there adding to their previous three won in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

The winning goal of the decider for the global football’s crown at the over 74,700-seat Maracana Stadium was netted by German forward Mario Goetze, 22, in the second 15-minute half of the extended time (113th minute).

Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentinian football squad, was named the best player of the 2014 World Cup. He played a total of seven matches during this global football tournament, which kicked off on June 12, scoring a total of four goals.

As he was named the best player of this World Cup and awarded with the Golden Ball trophy, Messi’s emotions were far from being happy and on the contrary his face showed deep disappointment and regret.

Speaking to Argentinian media, Messi said his team experienced the biggest upset on Sunday night since the World Cup’s trophy did not go home with them as they deserved it more than Germany.

This was the third final face-off for Argentina and Germany with the frames of the World Cup series. They first time played for the title in 1986 in Mexico, where the Argentinians defeated the Nationalmannschaft 3-2, and then in Italy in 1990, when the German squad avenged La Albiceleste with 1-0 victory.

Their third time final meeting is the first in the history of World Cups with only Italy and Brazil playing each other at this stage of the global football tournaments twice in 1970 and 1994.