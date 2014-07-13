Back to Main page
Ukraine’s president not going to attend FIFA World Cup closing ceremony

World
July 13, 2014, 2:39 UTC+3 KIEV
Poroshenko “finds attendance at the World Cup final impossible for himself considering the current situation in Ukraine," the presidential press service said
© EPA/JACEK TURCZYK

KIEV, July 13 /ITAR-TASS/. Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko is not going to attend the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, the presidential press service said Saturday night.

Putin not planning to meet with Poroshenko in Brazil - Russian presidential spokesman
Putin to meet Merkel in Brazil — Russian presidential spokesman

The report said that although Poroshenko had received an invitation to come to Rio, “he finds attendance at the World Cup final impossible for himself considering the current situation in Ukraine."

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will take part in the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2014.

In Rio de Janeiro Putin will have a working meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Merkel will attend the FIFA World Cup 2014 final match German vs. Argentina on Sunday, July 13.

Ukraine crisis FIFA World Cup
Pyotr Poroshenko
